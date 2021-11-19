Azerbaijan hands over bodies of three Armenian servicemen killed in November 16th attack

Late in the evening of November 18, in Shushi, the Azerbaijani side, through the direct mediation of the Russian peacekeeping troops, handed over to Artsakh’s State Emergency Service the bodies of three Armenian servicemen killed in an attack by the Azerbaijani armed forces on November 16.

According to preliminary data, the bodies were evacuated from the administrative area of ​​Ishkhanasar village, Syunik region.

The State Emergency Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh transferred the bodies to Yerevan today.

Information on their identities will be published by the Armenian Ministry of Defense.