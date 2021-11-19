Armenian Ambassador briefs OSCE on Azerbaijani aggression

On November 18, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Armenia, Ambassador Armen Papikyan, addressed the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna in response to the report of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

Ambassador Papikian reaffirmed Armenia’s support for the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs as the only international mandate for a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The resumption of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process and visits to the region was emphasized.

Among other issues, the Ambassador noted that Azerbaijan continues to violate the ceasefire, and the frequency is increasing, hindering the international community’s efforts to establish lasting peace in the region. The Ambassador reminded about the crimes committed by Azerbaijan against the civilian population of Artsakh and Armenia.

Ambassador Papikyan noted that the generic attitude of the international community towards such an aggressive policy of Azerbaijan is one of the reasons of the attack on the sovereign territory of Armenia by the Azerbaijani armed forces on November 16, which led to human losses, missing and captives.

The Armenian envoy added that, unfortunately, such open expression of the use of force and threat of force is becoming one of the main features of Azerbaijan’s policy, and the OSCE MG Co-Chairs, the OSCE and its member states should not have any doubt as to who the aggressor is and what is he main obstacle to peace in the region.