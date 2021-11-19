Armenia, Lithuania keen to develop bilateral ties

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by Vice President of the Lithuanian Seimas Andrius Mazuronis.

The Prime Minister welcomed the visit of the parliamentary delegation of Lithuania to Armenia and noted with pleasure that the relations between the two countries have been dynamically developing in the recent period. In this regard, the Prime Minister highlighted the bilateral mutual visits, noting that Armenia is interested in developing cooperation in political, economic, cultural and other spheres. Nikol Pashinyan stressed the need to strengthen trade and economic ties and take appropriate steps in that direction. The Prime Minister highlighted the organization of the upcoming flights between Yerevan and Vilnius, which will give a new impetus to the expansion of cooperation in the field of tourism.

Andrius Mazuronis, in turn, expressed gratitude for the warm reception, adding that Lithuania also attaches special importance to the development of multilateral relations with Armenia. The Vice President of the Lithuanian Seimas noted that he is impressed with the democratic reforms being implemented in Armenia, and stressed that his country is ready to contribute to their effective implementation with its experience, including through programs envisaged by the European Union. In terms of strengthening bilateral cooperation, the latter also highlighted the continuous development of inter-parliamentary ties, noting that this visit will also best serve that purpose.

During the meeting, the sides touched upon the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, as well as the processes taking place in the South Caucasus region.