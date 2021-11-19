Armenia expects its territorial integrity to be restored as a result of border delimitation and demarcation

Armenia expects its territorial integrity to be restored as a result of the delimitation and demarcation process, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Eduard Aghajanyan said at a briefing with reporters today.

He said Russia’s latest proposal should be considered in this domain. The MP noted it is acceptable to the Armenian side, and Russia has been notified of it in written form.

“As a result of this process we expect that the issue will be solved, and the territorial integrity of the republic of Armenia will be restored,” he noted.

“The most urgent goal today is to ensure the inviolability of the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenian. Delimitation and demarcation are among the tools, which will ensure this result,” Aghajanyan said.

“After an agreement is reached on certain technical issues, Armenia is ready to form a commission and proceed to the work,” the MP added.