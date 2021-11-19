Armenia and Singapore have huge untapped potential of cooperation in healthcare and tech – President

President Armen Sarkissian visited the National University of Singapore (NUS). He was hosted at the prestigious medical school of the university (NUS Medicine).

President Sarkissian got acquainted with the work carried out in the laboratories of NUS Medicine, the world leader in medicine, at the Center for Quantum Technologies, as well as new developments using new technologies, nanotechnologies and artificial intelligence.

The President of the National University of Singapore, Professor Tan Eng Chye, the Dean of NUS Medicine, Professor Chong Yap-Seng and Chairman of the International Council of NUS Medicine, Professor Kishore Mahbubani, President Sarkissian said he was impressed by the work carried out in laboratories and modern solutions. The President stressed that there is a great potential for cooperation with Armenia in the fields of healthcare and technology.

During the meeting, the sides discussed opportunities for cooperation with scientific-educational and research institutions of Armenia, exchange of experience, implementation of exchange programs for young specialists and scientists, cooperation within the ATOM Presidential Initiative for Science and Technology Development.

The International Council of NUS Medicine is an exceptional network of international leaders, scientists and experts, whose goal is to find solutions to healthcare, public health, various diseases, in particular, cancer and diabetes through the discovery of opportunities in information technology, engineering and other fields.