Freedom House concerned by resumed hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan

The Freedom House has expressed concern over resumed hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan, resulting in killed and injured troops on both sides.

“Reports about the ill-treatment of detained combatants should be investigated, and the details of their repatriation should be provided,” the Freedom House said.

“We call on interested parties, the OSCE, the international human rights organizations to apply human-centric peace-building mechanisms to ensure long-lasting stability in the region, including by preventing future escalations and ensuring transparency in military activities,” the human rights watchdog said.

Freedom House urges Armenia and Azerbaijan to facilitate the transparent investigation of any allegations of human rights abuses against civilians and detained combatants.