Rare Caucasian leopard and cubs caught on camera in Armenia’s Syunik

Arman Mkrtchyan, director of the Zangezur Biosphere Complex SNCO of the Ministry of Environment, filmed a Caucasian leopard with cubs during a night tour.

“Nature is recovering. This unique shooting of a leopard obliges us to be much more careful from now on, and to strengthen the protection system of Zangezur Biosphere Complex SNCO,” the Ministry of Environment said in a Facebook post.

The leopard that inhabits in Armenia is a Caucasian subspecies (Panthera pardus tulliana). It is registered in the Red Book of Armenia and in the red list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)․