Azerbaijani forces opened sporadic fire in Tavush direction late on November 17 – MoD

Late on November 17 units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened sporadic fire in some directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in Tavush region, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reports.

As of 10:00 on November 18, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable.

The Ministry identified the serviceman, whose body was transferred from Baku to Yerevan on a special flight as Senior Lieutenant Taron Sahakyan, born in 1990.

The body was transferred late on Tuesday with the mediation of Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov, Deputy Commander of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation.

The serviceman was killed in battles that followed the Azerbaijani provocation on November 16. The work on finding the missing, as well as the return of the captives continues, the Ministry of Defense says, adding that it will provide regular updates.