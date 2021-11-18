Armenian, Kyrgyz PMs discuss prospects of bilateral cooperation

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting today with Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers (Prime Minister) of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov. He has arrived in Armenia to take part in the works of the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council to be held in Yerevan on November 18-19.

Welcoming the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, PM Pashinyan said,

“Dear Akylbek Usenbekovich,

I welcome you in the capital city of Armenia. I would like to personally congratulate you on your appointment to the post of Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic. I hope and believe that through joint work we will be able to continue developing relations between our countries.

Of course, we participate in the works of common organizations. It is the Eurasian Economic Union, the Commonwealth of Independent States, our countries are members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

And, of course, we value our bilateral relations and they are very important to us. I hope that we will be able to develop those relations, especially to intensify trade and economic ties. Once again, I congratulate and welcome you.”

Thanking for the reception, the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan said,

“I am very thankful for the warm reception. I hope everything is fine with you.

Of course, in the last two years, in the conditions of the pandemic, the level of trade and economic relations between our countries did not inspire happiness, but the rates of the last 6-9 months show that we are starting to revive them. However, the volume of trade turnover is, so to speak, insignificant.

I would like to discuss with you the issues of trade and economic cooperation, as well as our partnership in the organizations you mentioned, both in the economic sphere and in the CSTO, so that we can support each other both in difficult and good times”.

The interlocutors discussed issues on the agenda of Armenian-Kyrgyz relations and the prospects for the development of cooperation.