Armenian FM holds telephone conversation with CSTO Secretary General

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas.

Minister Mirzoyan stressed that Azerbaijan has undertaken a fresh aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia.



He added that since the signing of the trilateral statement on November 9, the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan has been undermining security and stability in the region and Armenia’s efforts to de-escalate the situation.

The interlocutors discussed the possible consideration of steps within the framework of the mechanisms and tools of the CSTO in order to stabilize the situation in the eastern border of the Republic of Armenia if necessary.