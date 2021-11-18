Armenia extends VAT exemption for electric vehicles for two years

The Armenian government has greenlighted amendments to the Tax Code, which will create favorable conditions to promote the acquisition and use of electric vehicles in the country, to reinforce the results already achieved and reduce air pollution.

The draft envisages the extension of the VAT exemption defined by law for another two years, until January 1, 2024.

In 2019-2021, more than 5,200 electric vehicles were imported (against just 12 electric in 2018).

Between 2018 and 2020, more than 20 charging stations were installed under the UNDP/GEF Promotion of Electric Vehicles in Armenia grant program, a basic map of charging station locations was developed.