Rep. Jim Langevin condemns the latest Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia

Congressman Jim Langevin has condemned the latest Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia.

“Once again, the Azerbaijani government has unleashed a volley of unprovoked violence against Armenia. Let me be clear – I condemn Azerbaijan’s latest aggression in the harshest terms,” Rep. Langevin said in a Twitter post.

“The United States must act quickly to ensure the stability of last year’s ceasefire,” he added.

One Armenian soldier has been confirmed killed, 13 have been captured, 24 are missing after the November 16th attack on Armenia’s sovereign territory.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry says seven of its soldiers have been killed and another 10 are wounded.