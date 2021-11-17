HayPost issues postcard dedicated to “State Award of the Republic of Armenia for Global Contribution in IT sphere”

On November 17th, 2021 a Special Cover dedicated to the State Award of the Republic of Armenia for Global Contribution in IT sphere has been cancelled as well as a postcard with 1 stamp dedicated to the theme “State Award of the Republic of Armenia for Global Contribution in IT sphere” has been put into circulation.

The cover signing and postcard cancellation ceremony has been attended by the Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan, the Minister of High-Technological Industry of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan, the Chief Executive Officer of “HayPost” CJSC Hayk Karapetyan, the 11th Laureate of the State Award Dr. Chi-Foon Chan, the President of the Philatelists’ Armenian Association Hovik Musayelyan.

The Special Cover depicts Dr. Chi-Foon Chan, the 11th Laureate of the State Award of the Republic of Armenia for Global Contribution in IT sphere, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Synopsys, Inc. The Special Cover was designed with a print run of 500 pcs.

The postage stamp of the postcard depicts the commemorative gold medal given to the laureate and the postcard depicts the laureate of the State Award of the Republic of Armenia for Global Contribution in IT sphere of 2021, an American scientist, engineer and mathematician William Daniel Hillis, the Laureate of 2020 Dr. Chi-Foon Chan, the President and co-Chief Executive Officer of “Synopsys” company, and the Laureate of 2019 Takeo Kanade, a Japanese scientist, a Professor at Carnegie Mellon University and the author of “Origami World” theory.

Technical information of the postcard:

Date of issue: November 17, 2021

Designer: David Dovlatyan

Printing house: “Asoghik”

Stamp size: 25,0 x 35,0 mm

Postcard size: 150,0 x 110,0 mm

Print run: 500 pcs.