Maléna to represent Armenia at Junior Eurovision 2021

Armenian broadcaster AMPTV have announced that singer/songwriter Maléna is returning to represent her country at 2021 Junior Eurovision Song Contest in Paris.

In 2020, Maléna had been internally selected to perform Why at the Contest before Armenia withdrew. She will now fulfil her destiny with a brand new song.

The young musician from Yerevan is a talented cellist, and has dreamed about representing Armenia for many years; she participated in her nation’s selection competition back in 2008.

Maléna spends a lot of time in the studio, experimenting with different music genres and joining in with songwriting workshops.

The contest will be held on 19 December 2021 at the La Seine Musicale in Paris, France, following the country’s victory at the 2020 contest with the song “J’imagine”, performed by Valentina.