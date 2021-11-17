Azerbaijan must acknowledge and respect Armenian sovereignty – Rep. Cicilline

Azerbaijan must acknowledge and respect Armenian sovereignty, Congressman David Cicilline said in a Twitter post.

“Azerbaijan’s attack on Armenia’s eastern border is a clear violation of last year’s peace deal and can’t be tolerated. 6,000 died in last year’s conflict, not one more should be lost to this dispute. Azerbaijan must acknowledge & respect Armenian sovereignty,” Rep. Cicilline said.

Azerbaijan’s attack on Armenia’s eastern border is a clear violation of last year’s peace deal & can’t be tolerated. 6,000 died in last year’s conflict, not one more should be lost to this dispute. Azerbaijan must acknowledge & respect Armenian sovereigntyhttps://t.co/XGWAD5FXWp — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) November 16, 2021

One Armenian soldier has been confirmed killed, 13 have been captured, 24 are missing after the November 16th attack on Armenia’s sovereign territory.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry says seven of its soldiers have been killed and another 10 are wounded.