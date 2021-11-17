At Bloomberg New Economy Forum, President Sarkissian raises the issue of Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia

Within the framework of the prestigious international conference Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, President Armen Sarkissian met with a number of participating state and public figures, as well as the heads of influential media outlets.

During the meetings, President Sarkissian presented the situation on borders as a result of the Azerbaijani military aggression against Armenia, spoke about Azerbaijan’s invasion of Armenia, encroachments on the country’s territorial integrity, as well as the return of Armenian prisoners of war illegally held in Azerbaijan.

During the meetings with the heads of international corporations and companies participating in the conference (including Paypal, McKinsey & Company, Bharti Enterprises, Mastercard, Temasek, Tata Group, etc.), President Sarkissian also touched upon Armenia’s development prospects and the country’s future plans.

The conference brought together world leaders, heads of international organizations, and world leaders to discuss the effects of the epidemic on the global economy, climate, and healthcare, new challenges, steps to overcome, and new economic opportunities.