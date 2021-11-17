Ombudsman discusses issue of Armenian PoWs with acting head of ICRC Delegation

Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan had a telephone conversation with Miriam El Kholi, Acting Head of the Armenian Delegation to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).



Issues related to Armenian captives that appeared on the Azerbaijani side on November 16 and before were discussed.



Taking into account the mandate of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Human rights Defender’s Office provided no further details.

The ministry of Defense said earlier today 13 Armenian servicemen were captured as Azerbaijan attacked Armenia’s sovereign territory on November 13.

One soldier has been confirmed dead, 24 are missing.