Armenian FM briefs foreign diplomats on Azerbaijani aggression

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Armenia.

The Foreign Minister briefed the diplomats on the provocative-aggressive actions of Azerbaijan on the Armenian border.

“You are aware that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces infiltrated the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia yesterday. It was preceded two days ago, on November 14, by another infiltration attempt. In the afternoon, more precisely, on November 14, at 13:00, the Azerbaijani armed forces invaded the territory of the Republic of Armenia, which saw four Armenian bases besieged. As a result of the negotiations, the Azerbaijani military equipment was withdrawn from the territory of the Republic of Armenia. But the tension did not ease with that, and yesterday at the same time, at about the same time, another new incursion took place, which was accompanied by the use of armored vehicles, artillery, weapons of different calibers, in fact, I can say the Azerbaijani side used everything except air force,” the Foreign Minister said.

He noted that it can be described only as aggression against the Republic of Armenia.

As of 18:30 last night, the hostilities were stopped by the mediation of the Russian side, but as a result of the penetration in that area, the presence of the Azerbaijani armed forces in Armenia continues, the Foreign Minister noted.

He informed that one Armenian serviceman has been confirmed dead, 12 have been captured, 24 are missing.

Search operations are underway with the participation of the Russian side.

“It is obvious that these actions were preceded for months by very clear anti-Armenian, xenophobic, aggressive statements by the Azerbaijani authorities, open threats of use of force, encroachments on the territory of Armenia, aspirations, as well as announcements in the so-called “corridor logic”, including direct threats of taking a corridor by force,” FM Mirzoyan said.

“We strongly believe that this behavior of Azerbaijan is a consequence of the fact that our international partners – the international community in general, did not respond appropriately – to the use of force by Azerbaijan during the aggression against Nagorno Karabakh on September 27 last year and then in connection with the statements and behavior I have mentioned. We are convinced that the response of the international community to all the provocative, aggressive statements and actions I have mentioned has not been targeted,” he added.

Minister Mirzoyan stressed that the continuous statements putting an equality mark between the parties were directly perceived by Azerbaijan as an incentive to continue this behavior.

“We expect that our partner and friendly countries will respond immediately to these actions, will use their direct influence on the Republic of Azerbaijan to urge to stop provocative actions, aggressions against the Republic of Armenia,” he emphasized.

The Minister informed that under the UN Charter, all bilateral and multilateral agreements, the Republic of Armenia reserves the right to protect its territorial integrity and sovereignty. And from this moment on, the entire responsibility for the further escalation of the situation falls directly on the Republic of Azerbaijan.

“I also want to talk about another political nuance. We believe that Azerbaijan is trying to divert the attention of the international community from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by shifting the tension on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. I would like to emphasize once again that the Republic of Armenia will defend both its territorial integrity and the right of the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh to self-determination,” the Foreihn Minister stated.

At the end of the meeting, Ararat Mirzoyan answered the questions of those present.