Armenia has informed UN Security Council chief about situation after Azerbaijani attack

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia has already informed the President of the UN Security Council on the situation, Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Vahan Hunanyan says.



“For the protection of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia, we consider all the tools of international law and diplomatic practice,” the Spokesperson said.

On applying to the Russian Federation , Hunanyan said, “The Republic of Armenia is in direct and multilevel contact with its ally Russia. As you know, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the President of the Russian Federation held a phone conversation, during which Nikol Pashinyan briefed Vladimir Putin on the situation.”



“In this context, the leaders of the two countries discussed possible joint steps, the implementation of which is enshrined in the bilateral legal framework and is in line with allied relations,” the Spokesperson said.