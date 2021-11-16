“We are our mountains” monument opens in Ohio

From November 12 to 14 Lilit Makunts, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the US, paid a working visit to Cleveland, State of Ohio, to meet the Armenian community.



On the invitation of the Armenian Cultural Group in Cleveland, Ambassador Makunts participated at the unveiling ceremony of a reproduction of “We Are Our Mountains” monument in the Armenian Cultural Garden in Cleveland.



Mr. Robert Avetisyan, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the United States of America and Rev. Fr. Hratch Sargsyan pastor of St. Gregory of Narek Armenian Church and representatives for the Armenian community were attending the ceremony.



Ambassador Makunts made remarks during the opening ceremony and emphasized the installation of the monument in the Armenian garden, as an example of Armenian cultural heritage, as well as symbol of unity of the Armenian people.



Afterwards, Ambassador Makunts visited the “Ararat” Armenian Judo School in Cleveland and got acquainted with the school activities.



In the evening the Ambassador met with Armenian community at the St. Gregory of Narek Church Hall. During the meeting, Ambassador Makunts briefed the attendees on Armenia’s domestic and foreign policy priorities, the agenda of democratic reforms implemented by the Government, the humanitarian challenges followed by the 44-day war, and the current situation in the region.

Ambassador Makunts praised and stressed the role of the Armenian community in the United States in strengthening Armenian-American relations. During the meeting, Ambassador Makunts answered the questions of concern to the community.



On November 14, Ambassador Makunts took part in a morning liturgy at St. Gregory of Narek Church, which was dedicated to the memory of Armenian soldiers fallen during the Second Artsakh War. Ambassador Makunts took part in the reception organized by the Armenian community and church following the liturgy.