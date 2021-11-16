PoliticsTop

Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council briefs Iranian envoy on border situation

November 16, 2021, 18:37
Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met with Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri.

The Secretary of the Security Council briefed the Iranian Ambassador on the operative-tactical situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The interlocutors also focused on regional security and peace, and the unblocking of infrastructure.

The parties expressed confidence that it is possible to reduce the border tension as soon as possible and proceed to the process of peaceful settlement.

