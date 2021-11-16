Secretary of Armenian Security Council, Russian Ambassador discuss situation on the border

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met with Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin.



The meeting focused on the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. In this context, the parties stressed the need to start the delimitation and demarcation process of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border as soon as possible.



The interlocutors reaffirmed the importance of full implementation of the agreements reached earlier, namely, the exchange of prisoners of war on the “all for all” basis.

Reference was made to the unblocking the communication routes in the region.