President, Prime Minister discuss situation on Armenia’s border after Azerbaijani aggression

President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have discussed the situation on the borders ensuing from the Azerbaijani military aggression.

The Prime Minister provided information on the encroachments on the borders and territorial integrity of Armenia by the Azerbaijani armed forces, presented the actions taken by the Armenian armed forces.

The Office of the President of the Republic keeps in constant touch with the heads of the relevant competent bodies.

Taking into account the pre-planned participation of the President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sargsyan in the authoritative international conference The Bloomberg New Economy to be held in Singapore, it was considered expedient for the President of the Republic to use this influential international platform to present the worrisome situation on Armenian borders and the encroachments on its territorial integrity, as well as the issue of the return of Armenian prisoners of war illegally held in Azerbaijan. The conference will be attended by world leaders, heads of international organizations and corporations, influential media.