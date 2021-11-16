France concerned by situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact, calls for rapid de-escalation

France expresses deep concern at the deterioration of the security situation in “several segments of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the alleged use of heavy weapons”, which have claimed lives, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

It calls on the parties to respect the ceasefire to which they committed under the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020.

“France, as co-chair of the Minsk Group, recalls the statement by the co-chairs of 15 November calling for a rapid de-escalation of tensions and underlines the need to continue the dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan on all unresolved issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the Ministry said.

France stresses that the delimitation and demarcation of the border must be carried out through negotiations. It reiterated full commitment to contribute to this process.