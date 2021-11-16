EU’s Charles Michel talks to Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders, calls for urgent de-escalation

President of the European Council Charles Michel has held discussions with Armenian prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in light of today’s developments on the border.

“Call for urgent de-escalation and full ceasefire. Challenging situation in region – EU is committed to work with partners to overcome tensions for a prosperous and stable South Caucasus,” Charles Michel said in a Twitter post.

On November 16, at around 13:00, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces launched an attack in the direction of the eastern border of the Republic of Armenia.

The Armenian side has confirmed the loss of two military positions. Casualties are reported.

According to the Armenian Ministry of Defense, the Azerbaijani side has suffered huge losses in manpower and armored vehicles.