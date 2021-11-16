Azerbaijan’s escalation of violence on Armenian soil unacceptable – Rep. Pallone

Congressional Armenian Caucus founding Co-Chair Frank Pallone Jr. has condemned Azerbaijani attacks on Armenia, calling for immediate US and international diplomatic action to stop the onslaught, which has resulted in human losses.

“Azerbaijan’s escalation of violence on Armenian soil is unacceptable. This increase of deadly violence against Armenia will only continue unless the US Mission to the OSCE, the State department and the international community take immediate and decisive diplomatic action,” Rep. Pallone said in a Twitter post.

“Claims that both sides are at fault ignore the fact that Azeri troops are attacking within the sovereign territory of Armenia and terrorizing innocent civilians. This is a purposeful violation of international law that will only further embolden Aliyev if he is not stopped,” the congressman added.