Azerbaijani forces use artillery, armored vehicles and firearms, situation tense – Armenia MoD

As of 14:00, the situation in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains tense, the ARmenian Ministry of Defense reports.

As reported earlier, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces undertook a fresh provocation at about 1 pm, attacking the Armenian positions located in that direction.

“The enemy uses artillery, armored vehicles, firearms of different calibers. The Armenian side has taken relevant actions. As a result of intense shootout, the enemy has a loss of armored vehicles,” the Defense Ministry said.