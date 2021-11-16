Armenia confirms loss of two military positions, casualties reported

As of 16:00, the situation in the eastern border zone of the Republic of Armenia continues to be extremely tense, the Armenian Ministry of Defense reports.

According to the Ministry, there are casualties on the Armenian side as a result of the battles launched by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on the Armenian positions, details are being verified.

The Defense Ministry confirms the loss of two military positions.

“With adequate actions, units of the Armenian Armed Forces have inflicted huge losses in armored vehicles and manpower on the enemy,” the Ministry said, adding that the intensive fighting continues.