Under UN Charter, Armenia has the right to repel attack on its territorial integrity and sovereignty by all means – MFA

According to the UN Charter, the Republic of Armenia has the right to repel the use of force against its territorial integrity and sovereignty by all means, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

“Today, on November 16, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan attacked in the eastern direction of the border of the Republic of Armenia and infiltrated into the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia. The offensive military operations of the Azerbaijani side resulted in human losses,” the Ministry said.

“This latest attack is a continuation of Azerbaijan’s consistent policy of occupying the territories of the Republic of Armenia, which began on May 12 this year with the infiltration of the Azerbaijani armed forces into the Syunik and Gegharkunik regions.

It emphasized that with these actions, Azerbaijan violates the trilateral statement of November 9, as the Azerbaijani side launches attacks against the Republic of Armenia from the territories that passed to the Azerbaijani side as a result of the implementation of that statement.

“The Republic of Armenia, according to the UN Charter, has the right to repel the use of force against its territorial integrity and sovereignty by all means,” the Foreign Ministry stated.

It called on the international community, on international partners – Russia, the CSTO, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the Co-Chairing countries to express a clear and targeted response to these actions of the Azerbaijani, which undermine the regional peace and security, and undertake effective steps aimed at its prevention, as well as unconditional and complete withdrawal of the Azerbaijani armed forces from the territory of the Republic of Armenia.