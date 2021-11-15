Three Armenian cities receive 30,000 EUR grants to develop Cultural Development Strategies

Within the EU4CULTURE project, EU Ambassador to Armenia Andrea Wiktorin handed over to representatives of Charentsavan, Ijevan and Sevan cities certificates of up to 30,000 EUR grants to develop their Cultural Development Strategies.

She informed that the project will provide up to EUR 300,000 to implement the best out of the three strategies, expressing her expectation that developed strategies will serve as example for elaboration of similar strategies by other cities, eventually stimulating the development of a general Culture Development strategy for the whole country.

EU4Culture is a four-year project funded by the European Union to support the culture and creative sector, focusing on non-capital cities and towns in the Eastern Partnership Countries.