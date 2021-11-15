PM Pashinyan, representatives of IT companies discuss public-private cooperation prospects

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the representatives of ServiceTitan, Vineti, Robomart, Krisp, SuperAnnotate, Podcastle companies operating in the field of information technologies.

The Prime Minister praised the success of the above-mentioned IT companies and hoped that their success will be exemplary for other companies. Nikol Pashinyan noted that the Government’s goal is to increase the number of successful companies in our country. To this end, the Government is ready to listen to the problems of the private sector, suggestions and observations for the further development of the sector, to contribute to the continuous progress of this field within its toolkit.

In this context, the representatives of the companies referred to the activities of their companies, the opportunities for the development of startups in Armenia, the potential and capabilities of the IT sector, the development of the science sector, and the steps taken by the Government in that direction.

The Prime Minister and the representatives of the companies highlighted the close public-private partnership and referred to the opportunities for joint projects and programs.

Nikol Pashinyan stressed that the Government is interested in close cooperation with this sphere and offered to continue discussions with the relevant departments in that direction.