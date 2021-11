Over 1 million vaccinations carried out in Armenia

Over 1 million vaccinations have been carried out in Armenia, the Ministry of Health reports.

According to the Ministry, a total of 682,188 people have received the first shot, 322,305 have been given the second shot.

On Monday Armenia reported 378 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, 1,962 people recovered, 39 deaths were confirmed.

The Covid cases in Armenia total 329,341, a total of 7,055 deaths have been reported.