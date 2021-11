Magnitude 2.7 earthquake was registered on Armenian-Georgian border, 16 km northeast of the village of Bavra at 10:23 today, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informs.

The quake measured 3-4 at the epicenter.

It was felt in Saragyugh and Bavra villages in Shirak province, Norashen, Metsavan and Dzoramut villages in Lori province.