Concerned about increase of tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan – EU Special Representative

Concerned about increase of tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan this week, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar said in a Twitter post.

“Important to defuse, address causes, and engage in work towards comprehensive settlement,” he added.

On November 14, at around 13:00, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces tried to secure a positional advance in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Ministry of Defense reported earlier today.

The Ministry said the situation was relatively stable as of 19:00.