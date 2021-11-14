Armenia, EU to sign Common Aviation Area Agreement

Armenia and the European Union will sign Common Aviation Area Agreement early next week.

The deal will be signed within the framework of Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan’s visit to Brussels November 15-16.

.Meetings with the partners from the European Union are also expected.

The EU Council greenlighted the signing of the neighborhood aviation agreement with Armenia in June 2021.

The agreements will open up the air transport market, offering new opportunities for both consumers and operators. Through more efficient connectivity, it will promote trade, tourism, investment and economic and social development.