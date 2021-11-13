Stepanakert-Shushi-Berdzor road reopens after Azerbaijani provocation

The National Security Service of the Artsakh Republic received information that early in the morning on the Stepanakert-Berdzor interstate road, an unknown person threw an explosive device at Shushi checkpoint in response to provocative actions of Azerbaijani servicemen. The Stepanakert-Shushi-Berdzor interstate road was closed for traffic after the incident.



The law enforcement bodies of the Artsakh Republic together with the Russian peacekeeping troops are carrying out investigation to find out the circumstances of the incident.

The Stepanakert-Shushi-Berdzor interstate road is now open for traffic on both sides. Artsakh reports no casualties as a result of the incident.