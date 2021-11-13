Man detained near Shushi to be handed over to Artsakh authorities

The man detained by Russian Peacekeepers near Shushi this morning will be handed over to the law-enforcement bodies of the Republic of Artsakh in a few hours, Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan informs.

According to him, after the incident on Stepanakert-Berdzor road, the man was taken to the headquarters of the Russian peacekeeping troops for security reasons.

The National Security Service of the Artsakh Republic reported earlier today that an unknown person threw an explosive device at Shushi checkpoint this morning in response to provocative actions of Azerbaijani servicemen. The Stepanakert-Shushi-Berdzor interstate road was closed for traffic for a while.

The man is said to be the brother of the citizen killed by Azerbaijani servicemen earlier this week. Three others were wounded in the incident, when working on water pipelines.