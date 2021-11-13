Man involved in an incident near Shushi handed over to Artsakh’s law-enforcement bodies

The man involved in an incident near Shushi this morning has been handed over to the law-enforcement bodies of Artsakh, Artsakh’s Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan informs.

The Ombudsman visited the man, born in 1975, at the Investigative Committee.

Probe into the circumstances of the case will be carried out by the law-enforcement bodies of Artsakh, ensuring all the rights of the citizen.

A criminal case has been initiated at the Investigative Committee.

According to Gegham Stepanyan, “today’s incident should be considered in the full context of the situation created after the trilateral declaration of November 9, 2020, i.e. the impunity of the Azerbaijani side for crimes against the people of Artsakh within a year after the ceasefire, regular and targeted violations of the rights and psychological intimidation of the people of Artsakh.”

The National Security Service of the Artsakh Republic reported earlier today that an unknown person threw an explosive device at Shushi checkpoint this morning in response to provocative actions of Azerbaijani servicemen. The Stepanakert-Shushi-Berdzor interstate road was closed for traffic for a while.