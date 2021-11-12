Three cities in Armenia to receive 30,000 EUR grants to promote cultural development

The EU4Culture program, with the support of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia, will provide EUR 30,000 grant to three selected cities in Armenia to prepare the Cultural Development Strategies.

The call for grant applications was launched in May 2021. It aims to support non-capital cities and towns to develop and implement Cultural Development Strategies, following the European Capitals of Culture approach. Overall, 70 cities from 5 Eastern Partnership countries participated in the call. After evaluating the submitted applications, the following 3 towns from Armenia were selected: Charentsavan, Ijevan and Sevan.

Selected cities will receive up to 30,000 EUR grants to develop the Cultural Development Strategies. At the final stage of the call, one town out of these 3 will be awarded a grant of up to €300,000 to implement its strategy.

The representatives of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia, Deputy Minister of ESCS Ministry, mayors of the three cities, EU4Culture project representatives will attend the event.

The awards will be handed over at a ceremony at the Goethe-Zentrum-Eriwan on November 15. The event will open with a welcoming speech of EU Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, followed by the speeches of other invitees and an award ceremony. The head of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia will officially award grants’ certificates to the mayors of the selected cities. A Q&A with the media representatives will follow.

EU4Culture is a four-year project funded by the European Union to support the culture and creative sector, focusing on non-capital cities and towns in the Eastern Partnership Countries. The project aims to contribute to making culture an engine for growth and social developmentacross the region. EU4Culture is implemented by the Goethe Institut (lead), Institut Francais Georgie, Danish Cultural Institute, Czech Centers.