Sweden to remove entry ban for vaccinated travelers from Armenia

Fully vaccinated Armenians will soon be able to travel to Sweden without being subject to the entry ban or additional travel rules such as testing requirements, the Sweden’s Ministry of Justice has announced.
“The Government today adopted amendments to the temporary ban on entry into Sweden. The amendments primarily mean that additional people who can present a vaccine certificate issued in Armenia are exempted from the entry ban and test requirement,” the statement reads.
The decision will enter into force on Monday, November 15.
The temporary entry ban came into force on 19 March and initially applied for 30 days. It has subsequently been extended following recommendations by the European Commission and the Council of the European Union.
The Government’s decision today means that people travelling to Sweden who can present a vaccination certificate issued in Armenia are exempt from the entry ban and test requirement. According to a European Commission decision, vaccination certificates issued in Armenia are equivalent to the EU Digital COVID certificate, which means that such certificates can be checked and verified in the same manner and using the same technical systems as the EU certificate.