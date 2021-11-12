EU, UNDP announce 2nd phase of the Mayors for Economic Growth facility in Armenia

Today the EU Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin joined Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure (MTAI) Gnel Sanosyan and Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Natia Natvilishvili to officially announce the start of the 2nd phase of the Mayors for Economic Growth facility.

This EU-funded Eastern Partnership regional initiative implemented in Armenia by UNDP in partnership with MTAI is to enhance economic inclusive growth and job creation in communities of Armenia by supporting local authorities to design and implement a new generation of Local Economic Development Plans.

“Local authorities have an important role to play in inclusive and green recovery. Through the Mayors for Economic Growth Facility, the European Union will support Armenian local authorities in finding innovative solutions to respond to complex societal challenges focusing on sustainable economic growth, job creation and improved living standards for citizens across Armenia,’’ mentioned Ambassador Wiktorin during the launch event.