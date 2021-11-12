British Embassy lights up Kamar building in Yerevan in green to mark the conclusion of the COP26 Conference in Glasgow

On 12 November, the Kamar Business Centre, home to the British Embassy in Yerevan, was lit up in green to mark the conclusion of the COP26 Climate Change Conference, co-hosted by the UK in Glasgow, from 31 October to 12 November.

Climate change is the greatest global risk facing us all. The 26th annual Climate Change Conference – known as the Conference of Parties, or COP26 – was hosted by the UK in partnership with Italy, representing the world’s best opportunity to get climate change under control. The Conference brought together around 120 world leaders and tens of thousands of experts, government representatives, businesses and citizens from around the world to drive forward the urgent action needed to avoid catastrophic climate change.

The UK is committed to tackling climate change, and has been engaging closely with all countries – including Armenia – to set ambitious commitments and targets to limit global warming.

The UK was delighted to welcome the Armenian Delegation – led by President Armen Sarkissian – to COP26. We welcome the ambitious goals set by the Government of Armenia to tackle climate change as set out in their Nationally Determined Contributions.

COP26 is the world’s last, best chance to reach agreement on the action needed to avert catastrophic climate change and support those already experiencing its effects. Above all, nations must take action to honour the goals of the Paris Agreement and keep a 1.5-degree limit on temperature rises within reach. The evidence has never been clearer, as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has said in its report, this is a code red for the climate. The Conference outcomes are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Today, the British Embassy in Yerevan, in collaboration with Kamar Business Centre, lit up the office building in green to highlight the end of the Conference and the joint global efforts on climate action and green growth.

The British Embassy selected Kamar Business Centre due to its status as the first building in Armenia to be certified by BREEAM – the Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method developed by British BRE Global Company, which is used to assess standards of eco-efficiency and sustainability. The British Embassy in Armenia is delighted to collaborate with Kamar Business Centre to symbolically highlight the importance of green growth through the lighting of the building. We thank our partners in Kamar for sponsoring this initiative.