Azerbaijan continues to torpedo implementation of agreements reached, Armenian Deputy PM says

Despite its commitments, Azerbaijan continues to torpedo the implementation of the agreements reached, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister said at the sitting of the Council of CIS Heads of Government.

He stressed that Azerbaijan is still holding many Armenian prisoners of war captive, which is not only a gross violation of Article 8 of the November 9, 2020statement, but also a gross violation of international humanitarian law.

“By distorting the provisions of the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021 on the unblocking of infrastructure in the region, Azerbaijan is manipulating the idea of ​​a “corridor” accompanied by threats of force,” Mher Grigoryan stated.

“The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict cannot be resolved by force. The settlement of the conflict can be achieved through peaceful negotiations, exclusively within the framework of the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs,” the Deputy PM said.

He stressed that in order to defuse the situation and enter the stage of peaceful development in the region, it is necessary for Azerbaijan to adopt a constructive position, renouncing the policy of hatred, aggressive rhetoric and hostile actions.

Mher Grigorayn noted that as a result of the war unleashed by the Republic of Azerbaijan against Artsakh, 40,000 people were left homeless, 17,000 civilian facilities and infrastructure were destroyed, thousands of people, including civilians, were killed and wounded, the fate of many is still unknown.