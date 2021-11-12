Armenian FM attends opening of 4th Paris Peace Forum

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan participated in the opening ceremony of the 4th Paris Peace Forum. The Foreign Minister of Armenia was welcomed by the President of the Paris Peace Forum, former Secretary General of the World Trade Organization Pascal Lamy.

The forum was attended by more than a dozen heads of state and international organizations and was dedicated to overcoming the global consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. President of France Emmanuel Macron and US Vice-President Kamala Harris addressed welcoming remarks at the opening ceremony.