Yerevan-Kapan flights expected to be launched in January 2022

NovAir airline is expected to launch flights on Yerevan-Kapan-Yerevan route from January 20, 2022. A relevant application has been submitted to the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia.

The flights are expected to be carried out twice a week.

The Armenian Government decided today to allocate 49,508,722 AMD to Kapan’s Syunik Airport.