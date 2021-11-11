Azerbaijan’s customs checkpoint not in the territory of Armenia – PM Pashinyan

Azerbaijan’s customs checkpoint is not in the territory of Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the government sitting today.

The comments come after the Azerbaijani side said it would set up customs checkpoint on Goris-Kapan road.

“As you know, since August Azerbaijan has been charging customs duties from Iranian trucks driving along Goris-Kapan road, namely the Eyvazli-Chaizami section under their control. Yesterday, we received an informal notification on the plans to carry out passport and customs control for Armenian citizens and cargoes, as well,” the Prime Minister said.

He added that after the notification was received, the Armenian side made a decision to advise people traveling along that road to use Kapan-Aghvani-Halidzor-Shinuhayr road instead.

“The Tatev-Aghvani section of this road, which had been impassable for decades, has been asphalted and commissioned this month,” the Prime Minister said.

He said the situation for Iranian drivers traveling along Goris-Kapan highways remains unchanged, but they can now chose to use the alternative road without any additional customs duties.

Pashinyan stressed that the customs checkpoint is not in Armenia’s territory, and the question is about the “Eyvazli section.” He added that it would still be possible to negotiate the decision, but the cost would be the “corridor logic, which is unacceptable to us.”

The Prime Minister noted that the Armenian side has always said the reopening of regional communications should take place without and “context of exterritoriality.”