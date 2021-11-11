Armenia-Cyprus Friendship Park inaugurated in Nicosia

Th Armenia-Cyprus Friendship Park was inaugurated on Armenia’s Street in Nicosia on Wednesday, Gibrahayer e-magazine reports.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Annita Demetriou opened the statue symbolizing the Armenian-Cypriot friendship.

Attending the event were representatives of the Armenian community, high-ranking officials representing the Cypriot government.

After the national anthems of the two countries were played and prayers were uttered, speeches were offered by Representative of Archbishop Chrysostomos II, Head of the Greek Orthodox Church in Cyprus, Pontifical Vicar of Cyprus Arhbishop Khoren Toghramadjian, Mayor of Strovolos Andreas Papacharalambous, Armenian Representative in the House of Representatives Vartkes Mahdessian, Armenia’s Ambassador to Cyprus and Greece Tigran Mkrtchyan and Parliament Speaker Annita Demetriou, who represented President Nicos Anastasiades.

The solemn ceremony was followed by reception.