US State Department’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs condemns violence that caused the death of Armenian civilian



The US State Department’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs has condemned the violence that caused the death of an Armenian civilian on Monday.

“We urge Armenia and Azerbaijan to intensify their engagement including through the Minsk Group Co-Chairs to resolve all outstanding issues related to or resulting from the Nagorno Karabakh conflict,” the Bureau said in a Twitter post.

One civilian was killed, three were wounded as the Azerbaijani forces opened fire in the direction of citizens working on water pipes at the intersection near the city of Shushi, the National Security Service of Artsakh reported on Monday.