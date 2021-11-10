European Parliament’s Friendship Group with Armenia relaunched

On 9 November the European Parliament’s (EP) Friendship group with Armenia was relaunched. The event also marked the 30th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Armenia, the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy informs.

One of the main goals of the activity of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD) is to broaden the circle of the friends of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh in order to defend the Armenian state interest and for the sake of justice. In order to achieve this goal, the EAFJD traditionally actively cooperates with the diplomatic staff of the Mission Armenia to the EU.

As in the previous two legislative terms of the European Parliament, this time the EAFJD actively worked towards the relaunching of the cross-party friendship group with Armenia which consists of Members from all the main political groups of the European Parliament. The President of the friendship group is MEP Loucas Fourlas (EPP, Cyprus). In the previous legislative term the friendship group with Armenia was presided by MEP Dr. Eleni Theocharous (Cyprus).

In his remark during the event the EAFJD President Kaspar Karampetian thanked Loucas Fourlas for his initiative, all the participants of the friendship group as well as the Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia H.E. Anna Aghadjanian for the extensive work. “We are sure that the friendship group will take initiatives to defend justice and help our people in Armenia and in Artsakh,” Karampetian concluded.