Criminal case initiated as Azerbaijani forces target Armenian farmer

A criminal case has been initiated in connection with the attempted murder of a resident of Khachik village, Artsakh’s Prosecutor General’s Office reports.

On November 9, 2021, at around 2:50 p.m., servicemen of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, motivated by national hatred, targeted a tractor driven by T. Asatryan in the administrative area of ​​Khachik village, Vayots Dzor region.

The farmer, who was carrying our agricultural works with his tractor, escaped unhurt. The window of the vehicle was damaged.

Under an agreement reached between the Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani prosecutors-general regarding exchange of information on criminal acts at the line of contact, the Russian authorities have been notified about the incident.